Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Credicorp’s earnings. Credicorp reported earnings of $4.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credicorp will report full-year earnings of $17.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $18.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.54 to $19.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credicorp.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $198.93 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

