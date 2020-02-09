Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Creative Planning cut its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,895 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY opened at $192.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.27.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

