Creative Planning Has $982,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.30 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25.

