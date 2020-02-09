Creative Planning Buys 307 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $166.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

