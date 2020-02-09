Cream (CRM) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $32,319.00 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. During the last week, Cream has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.01259790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046557 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00213412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

