Craig Hallum Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $70.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

SYNA traded up $14.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 5,226,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,759. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Synaptics by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Synaptics by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

