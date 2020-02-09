Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.23.

WERN opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.16. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

