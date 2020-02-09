Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 523,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 242,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVIA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Covia by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covia by 105.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

