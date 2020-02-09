Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Coty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Coty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Coty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Coty has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

