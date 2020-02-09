Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

CTVA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,793. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

