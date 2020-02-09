Cormark Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$49.25

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$36.50 to C$49.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU stock opened at C$45.93 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$46.06. The firm has a market cap of $405.10 million and a PE ratio of 124.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.