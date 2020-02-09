Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

WMT opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

