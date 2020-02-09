Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after acquiring an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

