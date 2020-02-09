CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $209,000 in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

