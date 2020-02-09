Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

