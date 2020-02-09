Contentos (COS) Market Cap Hits $9.90 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.05789226 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039058 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,088,047,822 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

