Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Issues Earnings Results

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

CTGO opened at $15.80 on Friday. Contango ORE has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Get Contango ORE alerts:

Contango ORE Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango ORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango ORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.