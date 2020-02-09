Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Issues Earnings Results

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
CTGO opened at $15.80 on Friday. Contango ORE has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.
Contango ORE Company Profile
