Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Conic Metals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

