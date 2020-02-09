Conceal Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Conceal has a total market cap of $727,714.00 and $115,625.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01272979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046338 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00208523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002145 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,430,028 coins and its circulating supply is 6,102,324 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

