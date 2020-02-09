Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Increased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 254,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.