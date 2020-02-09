Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,910 ($25.12).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,951 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,910.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,980.37.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

