Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,910 ($25.12).
Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,951 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,910.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,980.37.
In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
