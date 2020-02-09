Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

