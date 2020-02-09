Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COLM. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. 1,846,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,183,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $36,477,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

