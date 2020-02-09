Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colfax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 10,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Colfax by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.