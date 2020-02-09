Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

