CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,254,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,646,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 1,545,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

