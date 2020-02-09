Claymore Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.