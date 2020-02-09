Clams Price Tops $0.55 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $161.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,609,867 coins and its circulating supply is 3,983,389 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.