Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIVB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.62 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

