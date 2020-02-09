Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.69. 8,340,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

