Citigroup Downgrades GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to Neutral

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GasLog has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $483.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.