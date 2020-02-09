Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

