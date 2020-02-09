Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

