Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $115.52 on Friday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

