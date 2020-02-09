CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RFP. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

RFP stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,827,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

