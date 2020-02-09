Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $864.22. The company had a trading volume of 571,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $859.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $818.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

