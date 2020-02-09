China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 305 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.