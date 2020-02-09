China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,403,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,402,125 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.52.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.