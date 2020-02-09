China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.55

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $9.05. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.27 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Distance Education stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 4,512.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of China Distance Education worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

