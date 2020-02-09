Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

