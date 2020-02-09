Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

