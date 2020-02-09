Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 41.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 2,175,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

