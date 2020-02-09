Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CHGG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. 2,754,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

