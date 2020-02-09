Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 5,680,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

