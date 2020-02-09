Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSBR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 70,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSBR. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

