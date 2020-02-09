Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 22% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $301.47 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Radar Relay and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Huobi, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

