Cfra Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $30.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

TPR stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

