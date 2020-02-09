Cfra Increases Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $100.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Cfra from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.