Cfra Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $6.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 908,100 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.