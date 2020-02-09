Cfra Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $45.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by Cfra from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

